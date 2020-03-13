76ºF

Local News

COVID-19 prevention: Miami Dade College cancels classes starting Friday

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI – Miami Dade College announced Thursday night all classes are canceled from Friday to March 29, but teachers still have to show up to work.

According to Hessy Fernandez, a spokesman for the public college, the teachers will have to start preparing to transition to a remote learning environment.

Fernandez also said employees who help to keep the facility operational will also have to report to work.

