Coronavirus scare having impact on early voting turnout in South Florida

MIAMI – The effects of the coronavirus outbreak are being felt across the country.

People have been told to maintain social distancing, but that begs the questions of how it will impact early voting in Florida ahead of the Democratic Primary Election.

Whether it is lack of interest and/or a fear of congregating, foot traffic at South Florida early voting locations has seemed low.

The number of votes in this year’s presidential primary have plenty to catch up on when compared to 2016.

2020 South Florida primary early voting numbers compared to 2016. (WPLG)

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

From the Lemon City Library in Miami to Lauderhill and Plantation, Saturday’s early voting turnout appeared on the slow side.

Beyond the possible lack of political motivation, concerns of coronavirus spreading seems to be in everyone’s mind.

Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, practicing social distancing with her constituents, voting early for Joe Biden in the Democrat presidential primary.

"I’m comfortable being out here, casting my vote early, and really want to encourage folks that if they’re comfortable that they can have that confidence too," she said.

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.

The congresswoman is calming fears shortly after voting for the overwhelmingly bi-partisan Families First Corona Virus Act.

"(There will be) 14 days of sick leave even for people who don't have sick leave," she said.

She says her biggest concern is government transparency in the middle of this pandemic.

“If the public health department is not transparent and not honest about the source of where someone contracted the virus then people are going to think to themselves well I didn’t travel so i don’t have to worry about this," she said.