Attention restaurateurs in South Florida, Dr. Anthony Fauci wants you to close

MIAMI – In a move that continues to push the health crisis into an economic crisis, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday closing bars, restaurants and gyms is essential to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Fauci, an immunologist with more than half a century of experience, stood next to President Donald Trump when he said many people will view the guidelines as “overreactions” but he wants people to know the temporary measures are very well thought out.

When reporters asked Trump, if Oklahoma Gov. Devin Nunez should stop encouraging people to go out to restaurants, the president clarified the guideline is not an order.

Appearing frustrated with Trump’s response, Fauci, of The National Institutes of Health, stepped up to the podium and read the guideline for the second time.

“In states with evidence of community transmission, bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and other indoor or outdoor venues -- where groups of people congregate -- should be closed."

Trump also asked the public to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people and avoid both domestic and international travel if possible.

After the announcement, Ohio launched a liquor-buyback program to support bars and restaurants.