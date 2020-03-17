Here is what owner of Romero’s Pick ’N Choose in Davie is doing to stay afloat amid pandemic

DAVIE, Fla. – James Dunkle, a Broward County restauranteur, said Tuesday he is concerned about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he believes his hygiene measures are strict enough to keep his customers healthy.

Dunkle is the owner of Romero’s Pick ’N Choose in Davie, a small restaurant with a Latin Caribbean flare. It is about a 20-minute drive from Port Everglades.

Epidemiological investigators first linked workers greeting cruise passengers at the Port Everglades to the growing Broward County cluster, which also includes patients who returned from trips to Europe.

“We’ve always instituted a policy of having the customers wear gloves when they come in,” Dunkle said, adding that customers can’t approach the self-service area without wearing a clear plastic glove.

Dunkle also said some of his customers are too afraid to go inside, so he is offering a curve-side service.

“There is no coming in. There will be no contact ... you make all your payments over online,” Dunkle said.

Public health officials asked restaurants, casinos, gyms and bars to close on Monday. It was not an order. Business is hurting. Dunkle said he is having his accountants looking into what kind of assistance he is eligible for.

“We are going to need some help,” Dunkle said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration, a federal government agency, is providing loans to entrepreneurs and small businesses with two to 100 employees.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans program can provide up to $2 million to help business owners “meet necessary financial obligations.” The loans do not replace lost sales or revenue.

For more information about the loans program, call 1-800-659-2955 or visit the program’s page to apply online.