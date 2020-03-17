Florida public school students rejoice: DeSantis cancels 2019-20 testing

MIAMI – In an effort to adapt to the needs of students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he is canceling what is left of this year’s Pre-K and K-12 students’ testing in Florida.

He directed the Florida Department of Education to use the funds to help low-income students to get what they need to be able to participate in remote education.

DeSantis also said Florida’s school districts can use the funds that were allocated for testing to improve the availability of mental health services with resources such as virtual counseling.

DeSantis said teachers must evaluate the requirements for course grades, grade promotion and graduation without considering the state tests.

On a note that is likely to stress parents out, DeSantis announced school closures will be extended to April 15.

DeSantis also said parents will be able to decide if they want their children to repeat this year’s grade during the 2020-21 school year.