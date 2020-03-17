Early last call for the party town of Key West, other Florida Keys

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla – The party town of Key West may be a little less lively as will other islands that draw vacationers to the Florida Keys. Monroe County is following the directive of the Florida governor’s executive order and will be closing its bars by 5 p.m. Tuesday and will continue to close early for the next 30 days.

Restaurants will remain open but will be required to operate at 50 percent capacity with seating at six-feet apart for tables. However, the City of Key West has mandated that all restaurant facilities on the island be limited to take-out and delivery beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. On-site dining is not allowed after 5 p.m.

The Monroe County Tourist Development Council wants travelers to know that there are no restrictions to come to the Florida Keys except travel to the United States from countries identified by the CDC.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Florida Keys, according to Bob Eadie, the administrator and health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.

The county’s public beaches are remaining open, but people should not congregate in groups larger than 10 people. County officials also announced that police will be patrolling to enforce the directive.

Parks and libraries are staying open and are also instructed to follow the “less than 10 rule” as mandated by the State.

County-owned playgrounds are being sanitized twice daily until further notice.

The county is also asking that any offices that are not offering essential services encourage employees to work from home.

The incorporated towns of Monroe County include:

· Big Coppitt Key

· Big Pine Key

· Cudjoe Key

· Duck Key

· Islamorada

· Key Colony Beach

· Key Largo

· Key West

· Layton

· Marathon

· North Key Largo

· Stock Island

· Tavernier