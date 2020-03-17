Police-involved shooting under investigation in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that involved at least one officer.

According to authorities, the incident happened Monday evening in the area of Southwest 145th Avenue and 276th Street.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the shooting, or if officers were fired upon.

Additionally, police have not said whether they are searching for any possible suspects.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is made available.