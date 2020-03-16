Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives coronavirus update from State Emergency Operations Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is confirming more positive COVID-19 cases in South Florida.

In Miami-Dade County there have been 23 positive cases while there are now 38 confirmed in Broward County.

The Florida DOH launched a new, interactive website Monday, which can be found here.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided the latest coronavirus updates from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallasassee.

The video can be seen below:

DeSantis Florida EOC Update WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 pandemic from State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Monday, March 16, 2020

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.