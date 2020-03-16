Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives coronavirus update from State Emergency Operations Center
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is confirming more positive COVID-19 cases in South Florida.
In Miami-Dade County there have been 23 positive cases while there are now 38 confirmed in Broward County.
The Florida DOH launched a new, interactive website Monday, which can be found here.
During a Monday afternoon press conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided the latest coronavirus updates from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallasassee.
The video can be seen below:
DeSantis Florida EOC Update
