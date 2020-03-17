Voter turnout slow but steady on Election Day as fears linger over coronavirus outbreak

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida's primary election has arrived and voters are hitting the polls despite the ongoing concern over coronavirus.

Many of those voters, however, are voicing their concern that crowds will continue the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said extra precautions have been taken to make locations safe for both voters and workers.

"We’re dealing with this in a thoughtful way," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. "We're not going to panic."

Poll workers were seen wearing gloves and keeping disinfecting spray and hand sanitizer close by.

According to elections supervisors, dozens of polling locations had to be changed after they were closed or made off limits, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, officials are facing the problem of not having enough people to staff the polls, with many of their usual volunteers backing out due to fears of contracting coronavirus.

