Miami Beach and Miami to shut all restaurant dining rooms in attempt to combat coronavirus outbreak

MIAMI – South Florida city officials are taking matters into their own hands in order to try and combat the outbreak of COVID-19.

Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood have closed their public beaches in an effort to curb spring break crowds and encourage social distancing.

As restaurants and businesses across South Florida scramble to adapt, the impact of the pandemic is already being felt.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Local 10 News' Janine Stanwood he plans to sign an order closing restaurant dining rooms, allowing for takeout and delivery only.

In Miami Beach, it was confirmed to Local 10 News late Monday that the city was shutting down restaurant dining rooms as well.

Further north in Broward County, barricades and caution tape were put up on Hollywood Beach as officers cleared the popular Broadwalk, which, like the sandy beach it borders, is technically closed as well.

The beaches and landmarks emptied out to help promote better social distancing as coronavirus continues to spread at a rapid pace.

As for the new orders in Miami and Miami Beach, both are expected to be announced or signed into effect on Tuesday.