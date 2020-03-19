Multiple parks closed in Hollywood to help restrict access to beach

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Broward County Parks, in collaboration with the City of Hollywood, has closed six parks in an effort to restrict access to Hollywood Beach.

Hollywood Beach is currently closed to the public as officials seek to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Below are the following Hollywood parks that are now closed:

1. Carpenter House/Marine Environmental Education Center, 4414 Surf Rd., Hollywood, FL 33019

2. Green Park, 4400 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

3. Hawksbill Park, 5200 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

4. Kemp’s Ridley Park, 4918 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

5. Leatherback Park, 4398 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

6. Loggerhead Park, 4008 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

It’s unclear when the parks will reopen to the public.