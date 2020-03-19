82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

82ºF

Local News

Multiple parks closed in Hollywood to help restrict access to beach

Hollywood Beach currently closed to public

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: coronavirus, Broward County, Hollywood
Spring break crowds in Hollywood Beach despite growing fears over COVID-19.
Spring break crowds in Hollywood Beach despite growing fears over COVID-19. (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Broward County Parks, in collaboration with the City of Hollywood, has closed six parks in an effort to restrict access to Hollywood Beach.

Hollywood Beach is currently closed to the public as officials seek to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Below are the following Hollywood parks that are now closed:

1. Carpenter House/Marine Environmental Education Center, 4414 Surf Rd., Hollywood, FL 33019

2. Green Park, 4400 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

3. Hawksbill Park, 5200 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

4. Kemp’s Ridley Park, 4918 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

5. Leatherback Park, 4398 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

6. Loggerhead Park, 4008 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

It’s unclear when the parks will reopen to the public.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: