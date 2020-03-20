78ºF

Larkin Community Hospital announces COVID-19 testing site

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

A lab technician begins semi-automated testing for COVID-19 at Northwell Health Labs on March 11 in Lake Success, New York. (Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images)
HIALEAH, Fla. – Officials from the City of Hialeah and Larkin Community Hospital are holding a joint news conference Friday morning on the spread of COVID-19.

Larkin Community Hospital will soon become one of the testing sites for the coronavirus.

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez and hospital officials are expected to discuss the procedures and protocols for the testing that will take place at the hospital.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed on Local10.com and Local 10 News’ Facebook page.

