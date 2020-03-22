Broward County now with 180 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Miami-Dade number rises to 177
Florida DOH confirms 67 new cases Sunday morning
MIAMI – The Florida Department of Health provided an update Sunday morning to the state’s positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the Florida DOH, there are 67 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. That includes 62 Florida residents.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Florida has now risen to 830, with 768 being Florida residents.
There have also been 13 deaths related to coronavirus in the state.
Of the new confirmed cases, 8 are in Miami-Dade County, bringing the total to 177.
In Broward, there are 16 new cases, with the total inside the county rising to 180.
