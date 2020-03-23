Hard Rock Stadium opens as drive-thru coronavirus testing site

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Monday marked the first official day of coronavirus testing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The parking lot transformed into a testing site for COVID-19 similar to what we've seen around South Florida and was executed with military precision by members of the National Guard.

Hard Rock Stadium is one of three federally supported sites, with two more being set up in Duval and Orange counties.

“For us, at this point, it's just a matter of supply. It’s not a matter of will,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

State testing has been ramped up but is still not where it needs to be.

There are not enough swabs, the governor said, and the state is working to get more.

They are also trying to get more masks and hospital beds before a potential surge of patients.

“I arrived here at 8:30 and I'm done at 10:10," one Miami-Dade County employee who was tested said.

The employee didn’t want to reveal her identity. She said she didn't have symptoms but deals a lot with the public and wanted to get checked out.

“I figured it would be a line, but I was surprised how long the line was once I got there,” she said.

The site was only open to first responders Sunday, at which time about 700 men and women who are on the front line battling the virus were tested.

Those working on the ground expect to test even more people on Monday.