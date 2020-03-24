Coronavirus: Miami-Dade limits public gatherings to 10 people

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is limiting public gatherings to 10 people in the latest effort to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed an executive order shortly after noon Tuesday saying that no more than 10 people are allowed to congregate in public buildings or on streets and sidewalks.

Exceptions include:

Federal, state or local government employees, or contractors acting on behalf of such entities, who are providing services in any public street, alley, sidewalk or public way

Any roadways interior to PortMiami or any airport

People traveling by car, bus, truck, train, automated people mover, mass transit, or other powered vehicle, or waiting at a bus stop, Metromover or Metrorail station

Essential businesses that remain open are encouraged to continue observing social distancing guidelines by keeping people at least six feet apart.

Cities within the county may impose more stringent orders. Ten municipalities in Miami-Dade have adopted “safer at home” orders, urging people to stay inside.