79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

79ºF

Local News

Florida cities order people to stay home; governor resists

The Associated Press

Tags: coronavirus, Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach
Empty chairs sit on the beach, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Florida's largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Dade County's mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Mayor Carlos Gimenez's order Thursday allows several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Empty chairs sit on the beach, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Florida's largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Dade County's mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Mayor Carlos Gimenez's order Thursday allows several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Some of Florida’s harder-hit municipalities ordered all their residents to shelter-in-place Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis argued against a statewide order.

DeSantis also blamed outsiders for potentially spreading the virus, ordering a 14-day quarantine on people flying in from New York and New Jersey.

Miami Beach and two other Miami-Dade County municipalities, including Golden Beach and Bal Harbour, along with Gainesville and Alachua County issued stay-at-home orders on Monday.

But the governor said he’s not ready for a statewide mandate. Testing remains limited and has yet to show any cases of the virus in a third of Florida counties.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.