Florida cities order people to stay home; governor resists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Some of Florida’s harder-hit municipalities ordered all their residents to shelter-in-place Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis argued against a statewide order.

DeSantis also blamed outsiders for potentially spreading the virus, ordering a 14-day quarantine on people flying in from New York and New Jersey.

Miami Beach and two other Miami-Dade County municipalities, including Golden Beach and Bal Harbour, along with Gainesville and Alachua County issued stay-at-home orders on Monday.

But the governor said he’s not ready for a statewide mandate. Testing remains limited and has yet to show any cases of the virus in a third of Florida counties.