WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 pandemic from Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on the coronavirus outbreak from Tallahassee on Monday afternoon.
The video can be seen below:
DeSantis Monday COVID-19 Update
WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provides update on COVID-19 pandemic from Tallahassee. This event is scheduled to begin at 4:45pm.Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Monday, March 23, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.