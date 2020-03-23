83ºF

Local News

WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 pandemic from Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on the coronavirus outbreak from Tallahassee on Monday afternoon.

DeSantis Monday COVID-19 Update

WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provides update on COVID-19 pandemic from Tallahassee. This event is scheduled to begin at 4:45pm.

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Monday, March 23, 2020

