Travel-related cases make up 22% of COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade, officials report

MIAMI – Epidemiological investigators determined only about 22% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade County are related to travel. The pandemic prompted federal travel restrictions and fear among travelers.

In the continued effort to contain the community spread, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said a drive-through testing site is open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and another one will be open soon at Marlins Park in Miami’s Little Havana.

Nurses have been collecting samples from first responders to send them to local labs for testing before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gets to screen the presumptive positive cases. Gimenez said the Little Havana location will be open to the public.

“There will be a hotline to call to make appointments for this drive-through site,” Gimenez said in a video Sunday. “We are finalizing details on the opening date.”

As the testing effort in Miami-Dade expands to people with concerning symptoms, the Florida Department of Health will also be reporting daily increases of COVID-19 cases.

Testing helps patients to be aware of the risk of infection and isolate, but since there is a limited capability for testing, federal officials are asking everyone to make an effort to stay home.

State officials reported 2,090 people had been tested as of Monday afternoon in Miami-Dade. The CDC confirmed the cases of 267 patients and 60 of them were travel related.

With the public beaches closed, Key Biscayne closed the village to visitors. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had flu-like symptoms at home, said he is considering issuing a stay-at-home order.

Despite all of the efforts to save lives, officials reported 14 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida.

Five of them died in neighboring counties. Three of them died in cases linked to an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale and two others died in Palm Beach County.