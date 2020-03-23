Nicklaus Children’s Hospital employee infected with new coronavirus

MIAMI – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami-Dade County announced on Monday a hospital employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to Gabriela Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the pediatric hospital in Coral Terrace, the employee was not involved in direct patient care and is being treated at home.

In a statement, Rodriguez added the 289-bed hospital is following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.

The hospital is asking anyone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 to call 305-324-2400.