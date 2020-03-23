Relatives worry about those living at Atria Willow Wood after recent deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Marc Hahn, 72, lives on the first floor in Atria Willow Wood in Fort Lauderdale, where several people have died recently after contracting the coronavirus.

He’s been a resident, on the independent side, for a year.

“I’m very comfortable,” Hahn told Local 10’s Jeff Weinsier by phone Monday.

Hahn’s son, Raymond, visits his father through the window every day to check on him.

Marc Hahn has no symptoms and isn’t allowed out of his room.

All of his meals and medications are being delivered to him.

“I am concerned he’s in there,” Raymond Hahn said. “I can’t take him out. I just come to make sure he’s OK every day.”