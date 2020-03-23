DeSantis blames 3 coronavirus deaths on assisted living facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Richard Curren was the first of three Atria Willow Wood residents to die of COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease that set off the pandemic.

COVID-19 brings grief to relatives of retired magician who died at 77

The 77-year-old retired magician and travel agent died March 16. A 93-year-old man, whose identity hasn’t been released, died March 20. This weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the third victim.

DeSantis blamed their deaths on the operators of the assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale. Atria Senior Living denies the accusation. He said they allowed staff to be around residents without being screened.

“The facility did not follow any of the regulations," DeSantis said. "The construction staff, the food service, the regular staff; "They were coming in when they were sick and they were allowed to enter these facilities.”

The three residents who died are among the 13 who had been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. Five residents are waiting for results, according to Mike Gentry, the ALF’s senior vice president of care.

“Since March 16th, the Department of Health has been on-site several times to review our plans and has been supportive of our response and protocols,” the ALF operator said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with state and local authorities and continue to follow their recommendations, as well as those from the CDC.”

After the three COVID-19 patients died, Mary Mayhew, the secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, said Atria Willow Wood wasn’t the only ALF under investigation for COVID-19. There were 18 others, she said Wednesday without identifying them.