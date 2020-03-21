Aide at Broward County assisted living facility in quarantine after caring for now-deceased COVID-19 patient

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An aide at Atria Willow Wood who came into contact with a resident who has since died is now in quarantine.

Local 10 News has learned that an aide at the Broward County assisted living facility who cared for Richard Curren, who passed away on March 15, has been tested for COVID-19.

That employee has yet to receive the results of that test.

This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that seven residents inside the facility had been infected with coronavirus, two of which have since died.

Public health officials have locked down the assisted living facility, which houses as many as 219 patients. Investigations are ongoing.

Rescue workers from several South Florida agencies have been seen at the facility in the days since.

DeSantis accused Atria Willow Wood administrators of not properly screening construction workers and staff allowing them to work their jobs unimpeded.

Atria Senior Living issued a statement late Friday night, calling DeSantis’ statement “a completely inaccurate representation of our response to protect the health and safety of our residents,” adding that since March 3, it has screened all visitors “before any state guidance on this was provided.”

Officials have not identified the second resident who died at the facility. That patient was 92 years old.