Local News

Baptist Hospital of Miami nurses: ‘Please stay at home for us’

Nearly 45% of Florida cases are in Broward, Miami-Dade counties

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

A nurse holds a temperature gun used to measure people's temperatures, a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, while processing incoming Haitians at the border crossing Jimani, in the Dominican Republic, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
A group of Baptist Hospital of Miami nurses released a video on Instagram late Friday night asking the public to isolate at home to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 respiratory illness.

The nurses joined the #WeStayAtWorkForYou worldwide plea after Miami Beach closed hotels Friday night in preparation for a nightly curfew at the entertainment district in an effort to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported the Centers for Disease Control and Protection had confirmed 510 COVID-19 cases in Florida residents.

According to the state data, nearly 45% of those cases were in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Officials reported 128 confirmed cases in Broward and 123 cases in Miami-Dade.

