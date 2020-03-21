Baptist Hospital of Miami nurses: ‘Please stay at home for us’

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A group of Baptist Hospital of Miami nurses released a video on Instagram late Friday night asking the public to isolate at home to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 respiratory illness.

The nurses joined the #WeStayAtWorkForYou worldwide plea after Miami Beach closed hotels Friday night in preparation for a nightly curfew at the entertainment district in an effort to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported the Centers for Disease Control and Protection had confirmed 510 COVID-19 cases in Florida residents.

According to the state data, nearly 45% of those cases were in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Officials reported 128 confirmed cases in Broward and 123 cases in Miami-Dade.