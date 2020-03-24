Cruise ship with 42 in need of COVID-19 testing is on its way to Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The MS Zaandam cruise ship is on its way to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale with 13 guests and 29 crew members who are eager to be tested for COVID-19.

The Holland America Line cruise ship departed March 7 from Buenos Aires, Argentina, with 586 crew members and 1,243 guests, whose vacations are now limited to their rooms.

“No one has been off the ship since March 14 in Punta Arenas,” a Holland America Line spokesperson wrote in a statement released on Sunday.

The voyage was supposed to end March 21 in San Antonio, Chile, but the South American country turned them away. Before continuing their voyage to Fort Lauderdale, the Panama Canal could deny the ship entry.

UPDATE: This morning aboard Zaandam, 13 guests and 29 crew reported to the ship’s medical center with influenza-like symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, all guests are asked to remain in their staterooms until we have more information. Full update >> https://t.co/1SB6smFkWO — Holland America Line (@HALcruises) March 22, 2020

According to Cruise Mapper, the ship was west of Peru early Tuesday morning. If it all goes as planned by Holland America Line, it will arrive at Port Everglades March 30, according to the statement. But Cruise Mapper and other ship tracking services showed its Port Everglades arrival to be April 7.

The ship’s crew “is following the response protocols that have been developed in coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the statement said.

Some of the first COVID-19 cases reported in Broward County had links to workers who were in contact with cruise ship guests arriving at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. Public health officials report 17 people have died in Florida of COVID-19.

In Broward, the CDC has confirmed 263 COVID-19 cases, including three assisted living facility residents who died of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. Two COVID-19 patients died in neighboring Palm Beach County.