4th case of Coronavirus confirmed in Broward County

Broward County, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has announced a new positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida.

A 69-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

The Department, through an extensive investigation, identified this new case as the third positive case of COVID-19 associated with Port Everglades. Further, all three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades.

The Florida Department of Health recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms, who have recently traveled through Port Everglades, to immediately contact their County Health Department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades, with any association to these cases, to self-isolate at home.

The CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise to monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, to immediately self-isolate and contact their County Health Department or health care provider.

Symptoms of the virus may appear in two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

There have now been 4 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Broward County.

Call the state of Florida’s 24/7 hotline for COVID-19 at 1 (866) 779-6121 for assistance in connecting with your County Health Department or health care provider.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News for updates.