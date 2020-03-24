Man at Miami-Dade coronavirus testing site goes from car to ambulance

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man was so ill on Tuesday at the drive-through testing site in Miami Gardens that National Health Transport personnel put him on a stretcher and in the back of an ambulance.

The man was driving a black four-door BMW at the temporary testing site at the Hard Rock Stadium.

As hundreds waited in line to be screened for testing, he was rushed out in an ambulance and a tow truck removed his car from the property.

Drivers started to line up about 5 a.m. The screening process is prioritizing symptomatic people who are age 65 and older and first responders.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Florida National Guard to make sure nurses collected samples from 750 people.

In Miami-Dade County, 2,215 people had been tested as of Monday night and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection had confirmed 278 positive cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Florida National Guard is preparing to open a second drive-through testing site at Marlins Park in Miami’s Little Havana.