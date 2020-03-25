County confirms 3 employees at Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Center test positive for coronavirus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There has been an increase in available coronavirus testing sites for first responders in recent days, and hundreds upon hundreds are showing up.

Now, the results are starting to come in.

Late Tuesday, Miami-Dade County confirmed that three employees at Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those employees have been at their homes in self-quarantine, according to the county.

Additionally, the county said that "employees who had been in close contact with the affected employees have been advised to get tested," in a release.

No inmates at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the county confirmed to Local 10 News Tuesday evening, though “several” inmates. had displayed flu-like symptoms and were tested; all those tests came back negative.