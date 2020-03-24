Coronavirus: Field hospitals being built at Miami-Dade Youth Fair and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The big white tent where the Miami-Dade Youth Fair’s animal showcase should’ve been is now being transformed into a field hospital.

A similar 250-bed field hospital is going up at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The idea is to get them set up in case they’re needed as medical facilities battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What the county is trying to do is stay ahead of the curve,” said Eddie Cora, president of the Miami-Dade Youth Fair organization. The fair was canceled on March 12 when Miami-Dade canceled all mass gatherings.

Cora said that this weekend he called the mayor to offer the sadly empty fairgrounds for the public good.

Broward’s first and only field hospital should be up and ready within the next 24-48 hours at the executive airport.

It’s unclear if the field hospitals will be used for coronavirus patients or those with other ailments.