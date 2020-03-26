‘Every little bit counts’ as Floridians file for unemployment in record numbers

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The service workers are now the ones being served.

One hotel chain supplied a lineup of their laid-off employees with food and supplies.

“It’s very important to take care of our employees, no matter what," said hotel finance director Manny Delrosario. “Every little bit counts — emotionally or financially.”

No business. No crowds. No spending.

No wonder Florida’s unemployment exploded 10 times higher in one week.

“I was about to make a lot of money, and then everything got cut off,” said laid-off bartender Diandra Parchment.

The flood of suddenly-out-of-work hit the unemployment filing site like a tsunami.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity extended its hours and added staff, but the process is still slow and frustrating.

“I’m looking at 60-90 days of having to get down in the trenches and look for opportunities and be very proactive,” said Peer Snoep of MSI Recruiting, which has offices in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Miami.

He sees opportunity in the surge of hiring in industries like healthcare and IT.

“Every time we get through these things, the landscape has changed a little bit, but new needs come along.”

