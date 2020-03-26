UPDATE: U.S. surpasses China, Italy in number of confirmed coronavirus cases

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The United States is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. As of Thursday evening, confirmed cases of coronavirus have surpassed totals in China and Italy, although the death tolls in Italy and China are higher.

Confirmed cases hit 82,404 in the United States, surpassing China’s 81,782 and Italy’s 80,589. The total number of confirmed cases globally is 526,044, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus pandemic is now in 175 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Since the United States reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 20, the number of people who have died in the U.S. from the disease is 1,182.

Italy has the most fatalities since the outbreak began; 8,215 people have died from coronavirus there.