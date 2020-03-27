2 Coral Gables police officers test positive for new coronavirus

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Two Coral Gables police officers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the department announced Friday.

According to a news release, both officers were in isolation prior to receiving their test results.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said the police department is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is continuing to screen all members of the department each day they come on duty.

He said he is in contact with the affected officers daily and said they are in good spirits.

“This Department will continue working with our employees to stop the spread of this virus, amongst ourselves here at the Department as well as to the other fellow employees and general public,” Hudak said.

Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli issued a curfew order on Friday. The curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.