Ship with sick, dead passengers aboard coming to Port Everglades?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A cruise ship with almost 2,000 people aboard that has been hovering off the coast of Panama with the hope for its final destination as Port Everglades has Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis issuing a statement that, at this point, he “cannot support the Zaandam docking in my community.”

“It is deeply troubling to learn that Holland America cruise ship Zaandam could traverse the Panama Canal after all and head to Fort Lauderdale,” he said in a statement.

Zaandam has four passengers aboard who died, two confirmed cases of coronavirus, plus 53 guests and 85 crew members reporting flu-like symptoms. They have been anchored outside Panama Canal since Thursday waiting for approval from Panamanian authorities to allow the ship passage through the canal. The canal had enforced policies amid the coronavirus pandemic that ships carrying any occupants with COVID-19 would not be allowed through.

On Saturday, a blog post on Holland America’s website stated that they were “aware of reported permission for both Zaandam and Rotterdam to transit the Panama Canal in the near future. We greatly appreciate this consideration in the humanitarian interest of our guests and crew. This remains a dynamic situation, and we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities to finalize details.”

But Ellen Kennedy, spokeswoman for Port Everglades, said late Sunday afternoon no official decision had been made.

“To clarify media reports, Holland America Line has not yet received official approval to transit the Panama Canal, nor to enter Port Everglades. Should Holland America receive approval to transit the Panama Canal, it would take about three days for the ship to reach South Florida. Holland America must then submit a plan prior to arrival that addresses a long list of Unified Command requirements for entry into a Port.”

The Zaandam is also awaiting approval to transfer healthy passengers to Holland America’s sister ship Rotterdam.

1,243 guests are aboard Zaandam with 586 crew members. Holland stated on its web site that only passengers who have not been ill will be moved, and health screenings will be conducted before transferring.

"Priority for the first guests to transfer will be given to those on Zaandam with inside staterooms and who are over 70. Once aboard Rotterdam, all guests will continue to remain in their staterooms until disembarkation."

The statement went on to say that “any guests who are currently ill, or in isolation as a close contact, and all crew will remain on Zaandam.”

In that same website statement, confirmed that "four older guests have passed away on Zaandam. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time.” It is not known if any of the four passengers died from COVID-19.

Cruising since March 7

Zaandam was sailing a South America cruise that departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was originally scheduled to end at San Antonio, Chile, on March 21. But, the company states, that "due to global health concerns, Holland America Line made the decision to suspend its global cruise operations for 30 days and end its current cruises in progress as quickly as possible so guests could return home."

Now, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, guests are sequestered in their state rooms and no one has been off the ship since March 14 in Punta Arenas, Chile.

“I want to make a motion that we deny entry under unified command of that ship,” said Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine at a special meeting held last Tuesday, while Barbara Sharief, Broward County Commissioner, District 4 stated: I think it would be quite inhumane of us to say that you can’t dock here."

Fort Lauderdale mayor’s statement called on the Trump administration to develop a plan of action should the ship be allowed to dock here.

“I have been provided no information regarding any plans on how all the sick people on the ship will be handled, particularly when we are amid on our health crisis here with thousands of people already testing positive for the deadly and contagious COVID-19 virus in the tri-county area."

He continued: "I personally would prefer the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security find a better plan than to bring the Zaandam to a community already experiencing a rapid increasing spread of COVID-19. Our healthcare system could be extremely burdened by the time the ship arrives. There are Navy bases on the Eastern seaboard where this ship could dock and be dealt with in a much more controlled environment. The problem here is that Port Everglades sits in the very middle of a vast urban area. There are neighborhoods to the north, south and west of the port.”

Should the ship end up gaining entry to Port Everglades, Trantalis is insisting there be stringent “separation" procedures.

“Foreign nationals must be triaged and as soon as possible put on planes destined for their own country. Sick Americans must be taken to hospitals that are not already facing the possibility of being overwhelmed. And, apparently healthy American passengers must be taken to secure quarantine destinations."

He went on to say: "Until I am fully briefed by the Trump administration and am comfortable with their plans, I cannot support the Zaandam docking in my community.,” said Trantalis.