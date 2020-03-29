Florida passes 4,000 cases of COVID-19; nearly half in Miami-Dade and Broward

MIAMI – The amount of COVID-19 cases in the State of Florida, and across the nation, continues to grow.

There are currently 124,763 positive coronavirus cases in the United States, with 2,191 reported deaths due to the virus.

The Florida Department of Health is now reporting 4,246 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 3,877 of which are Florida residents.

There have been 56 deaths linked to the virus.

After surpassing the 1,000-case mark on Saturday, Miami-Dade County continues to surge, now with 1,192 positive tests. There have been three deaths in Miami-Dade.

Broward County has 838 cases, including 11 deaths.

There are 333 positive cases in Palm Beach County and 22 in Monroe County.