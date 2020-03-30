Employee tests positive for coronavirus at Atria Willow Wood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An Atria Willow Wood employee has tested positive for COVID-19. That according to the Florida Department of Health who notified the assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Atria administration said the last time that the employee was at the facility was on March 20. They said the worker, whose job at the facility was not identified, is now self-isolating.

There were no more positive reports regarding residents. Atria has already had 19 residents who tested positive with coronavirus and six residents die due to complications of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic’s impact was first felt when Richard Curren died March 16. The 77-year-old retired travel agent and magician was the first Atria Willow Wood resident to die of the illness. Since then, five more Atria Willow Wood residents have died of COVID-19.

Last week, Curren’s wife, Sheila, tested positive for coronavirus. She is isolating with family in Miami-Dade County.

According to a report by the Florida Department of Health, there are 56 COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities in the state. The state agency isn’t identifying the facilities. It’s unclear how many residents at long-term care facilities in the state have died of COVID-19, but the the hardest hit has been Atria Willow Wood.