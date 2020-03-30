Students go back to school — virtually —with some hiccups in South Florida

HIALEAH, Fla. – At tables and desks in homes across South Florida, students got to interact with their teachers again Monday.

The virtual back-to-school following spring break came with some snags in Broward County, where the system went down.

“District IT is working to repair it,” a Broward schools spokeswoman said. “This problem impacts students going into Canvas through Launchpad and should be resolved shortly. We appreciate our students’ and parents’ patience.”

In Miami-Dade, this is the second time students have accessed the system to attend classes online. They had a week of distance learning in before spring break, and there were some issues with crashes then, but Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said things are going smoothly Monday.

“Our internal systems have been working perfectly well,” Carvalho said. “We have not had a single server crash, we have not had login issues.”

Both counties provided laptops to students in need so they could continue learning during the coronavirus outbreak.