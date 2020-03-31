Commissioners to decide fate of 2 cruise ships stranded at sea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County commissioners are discussing Tuesday whether or not to welcome two cruise ships with coronavirus patients on board to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Chile turned the ships away March 16. Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, and Mexico have also turned the MS Zandaam and the MS Rotterdam ships away.

Both ships were able to cross the Panama Canal. And if commissioners allow it, the ships could arrive at Port Everglades, the home port, on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

“There are no great choices left. These are all tough outcomes,” U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian said during the commission meeting.

The bodies of four people remain on the MS Zandaam, which has at least 180 people reporting COVID-19-like symptoms. The MS Rotterdam has 1,400 people on board who are not symptomatic.

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn’t want the ships in Florida, where the pandemic continues to impact the healthcare system. Broward County commissioners have the final word.

Holland America Line, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation owns and operates both ships. William Burke, the chief maritime officer at Carnival Corp., said 311 Americans are on both ships.

Burke said buses will take 250 passengers home to Canada, and a charter flight will take 120 Australians home. Burke also said there will also be charter flights to California and to the United Kingdom.