Florida Department of Health announces 6 new deaths related to novel coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The six people who died from COVID-19 tested positive in Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Polk counties.

Health officials said new Florida cases include 607 Florida residents and 27 non-Florida residents.

There are currently more than 6,000 positive cases in Florida residents and 242 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Symptoms of the virus include a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says the best way for people to protect themselves against the virus is to avoid being exposed to it as it is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

The CDC advises people to stay within 6 feet apart of each other, avoid contact with ill people and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.