Feeding South Florida hosts drive-through food drive in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Feeding South Florida is hosting a drive-through food drive Tuesday morning in Opa-locka to assist those in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sherbondy Park Pavilion at 777 Sharazard Blvd, or until supplies run out.

The food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Fresh produce will be among the food items distributed to people in need.

Those who are not able to pick up food Tuesday may email clientservices@feedingsouthflorida.org, or they can visit feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19 and use the agency locator to find a pantry that’s open near them.