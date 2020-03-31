Florida is among 8 states offering less time in unemployment benefits

MIAMI – Florida is among the eight states in the country that offer less than 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits.

The others are South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Kansas, Missouri, Idaho and Arkansas. These are all states carried by the Republicans in the 2016 election.

Florida only provides 12 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits. The standard maximum for most states is 26 weeks. Montana provides up to 28 weeks. Massachusetts provides up to 30 weeks.

If after 12 weeks, the applicant remains unemployed, the new emergency federal aid package will fund up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits at a weekly rate of $600.