Broward community mourns after 34-year-old musician dies from coronavirus

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Broward County mother is grieving the death of her son, who died after contracting coronavirus.

The man was only 34 years old.

This is the second death to rock the close-knit community of Wilton Manors.

Loved ones of Brandon Robinson of Lauderhill say his voice, and his spirit, were enormous.

"When he opened his mouth with that beautiful voice, it matched his personality a lot," said Lavon Gates, Brandon's mother. "He lived to make people happy."

She said he had been grieving the death of his father from several month ago, so he was stressed and not feeling well.

On Thursday of last week, he asked for prayers on Facebook before heading to the emergency room.

"He said, 'Mom, I’m gonna come home. I’ll be back and I’ll take care of you,'" Gates said. "He didn’t come."

Brandon was a singer and songwriter recently recording a new album.

“He would show up and start singing with that voice,” said friend Al D’Amico. “Incredible talent.”

A GoFundMe page was started to help Robinson’s family with funeral costs, which can be found by clicking here.