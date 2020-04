PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A small plane crashed on Wednesday at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

A small plane crashed on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines. (SKY 10)

According to the Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue Department, there were three people on board.

The plane was upside down, but no one was injured and firefighters didn’t find any fuel spilled.

Assignment Desk Manager Peggy Phillips contributed to this report.