Cruise ships off Florida have conditional approval for entry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Unified command reached a conditional approval Wednesday night of Carnival Corporation’s entry plan for two of its ships — Holland America’s Zaandam and Rotterdam, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine confirmed Thursday.

Unified command is made up of members from the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Department of Health.

According to Udine, the plan still needs to be approved by the county and Carnival.

Unified Command conferenced last night and reached cond. approval of Carnival’s Plan, subject to approval between Broward and Carnival. Final document will be released this morning. As of now, ships remain outside US Waters. Look forward to seeing a SAFE plan for all to resolve — Michael Udine (@Michaeludine) April 2, 2020

A final document on the matter is expected to be released Thursday.

“As of now, ships remain outside U.S. waters,” Udine tweeted. “Look forward to seeing a SAFE plan for all to resolve.

“We’re from New Jersey. We want to go home,” Rick De Pinho, who is currently on board the Rotterdam, told Local 10 News on Wednesday.

De Pinho and his wife were on a two week South American voyage on the Zaandam ship when the new coronavirus began spreading on their ship.

Four older passengers on board died.

A total of nine people tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 200 have reported flu-like symptoms.

“We have Broward County residents on the ship. We have over 300 U.S. citizens, fellow Americans, on the ships,” Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said.

Seemingly healthy passengers like De Pinho were transferred to a sister ship, the Rotterdam.

Both vessels are on their way to Port Everglades.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn’t want the influx of ill passengers and crew members to overwhelm hospitals.

“We just want to get to a point where the resources can be used for the folks here,” he said.

Newly released numbers show of the 1,250 passengers between the two ships, there are 311 Americans. Of those, 52 are Floridians and seven are residents of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“Solve the situation. Bring people home," De Pinho said. “There has to be a way.”