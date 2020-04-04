Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy dies after contracting coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A veteran deputy at the Broward Sheriff's Office has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

BSO announced early Saturday that Deputy Shannon Bennett, a 12-year veteran, died late Friday night.

It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the passing of Deputy Shannon Bennett due to COVID-19.

Deputy Bennett served BSO for more than 12 years and was a fine deputy and individual. (1/2) #TeamBSO pic.twitter.com/ywl32BAiAz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 4, 2020

Bennett, who was 39 years old, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Mar. 27, per BSO.

“I ask that you keep Shannon’s family members in your prayers, but keep Shannon within your heart," said Sheriff Gregory Tony. His legacy will be carried on in our performance."

Deputy Bennett was on duty when he first reported his symptoms. Sheriff Tony considers his passing an in the line of duty death.

“We lost a man in the line of duty, and we’re probably going to lose another,” Tony said.

Sheriff Tony worked with Deputy Bennett to establish an LGBTQ community within the department.

On Friday, Sheriff Tony said BSO had 21 employees who have tested positive with the virus; Deputy Bennett was one of those 21.

Sheriff Tony gave an emotional plea with the public to practice social distancing and stay home unless absolutely needed in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Bennett had been assigned as a school resource officer for Deerfield Beach Elementary School.

He first reported symptoms on Mar. 23.