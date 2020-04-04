Cruise ship with coronavirus patients heads to Miami

MIAMI – Holland America Line, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., is still completing travel arrangements for passengers who are fit to travel on Saturday. Princess Cruises, another subsidiary of Carnival Corp., switched the Coral Princess original destination to Fort Lauderdale.

While the Holland America Line’s MS Zaandam and the MS Rotterdam cruise ships remain at Port Everglades with dozens of sick people on quarantine, Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess is on its way to Port Miami with seven passengers and five crew members who were diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Coral Princess.

The Coral Princess departed March 5 from Chile with 1,898 people on board. They have been in isolation since March 31. The ship’s original destination was Port Eveglades, but the U.S. Coast Guard denied the ship entry. The Regal Princess delivered supplies to the Coral Princess.