Passengers aboard 2 cruise ships to leave South Florida in chartered planes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two Holland America cruise ships with coronavirus outbreaks on board have finally been allowed to dock in Port Everglades after much debate among local leaders.

While the saga at sea may be over, the focus is now on treating those sick passengers and crew members, some of whom are critically ill.

More than 200 people on the Zaandam and Rotterdam have been sickened with flu-like symptoms and there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board. Four deaths have also been reported.

The ships arrived at Port Everglades Thursday afternoon.

"We're so thankful and grateful for everybody who got together and make the right decision for all of us," Rotterdam passenger Wendy de Pinho, of New Jersey, said.

The unified command in charge of Port Everglades reached a deal with Carnival Corporation, the ships' parent company, that allowed the vessels to dock while addressing concerns about passengers further spreading the new coronavirus locally.

"As the foreign nationals leave, they're going to be leaving on chartered planes. They're not going to come into contact with the general public. It's going to be a very controlled exit," Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Port officials say about 1,200 passengers fit for travel from both ships will be driven in private vehicles to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where they'll be flown home in five separate charter flights arranged by the cruise line.

A total of 26 mildly sick passengers will stay on the ships in quarantine for the next 14 days.

Another 13 gravely sick passengers and one crew member were taken to the hospital.