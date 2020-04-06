American Airlines to temporarily suspend most flights to and from New York City to Miami

MIAMI – American Airlines will soon begin the temporary suspension of more flights going to and from New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic, including most flights going to Miami International Airport, the airline announced in a letter to employees from Senior Vice President of Operations David Seymour.

The changes will go into effect on Tuesday, and will include flights heading to and from LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport, as well as nearby Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

The temporary schedule will run through May 6.

“Your safety and that of our customers remains our top priority and we will continue to stress the CDC recommendations throughout our system,” the letter stated. “To further protect the approximately 9,000 team members serving customers at the New York area airports, we will be taking additional measures to help keep them safe.”

The three New York City-area airports will now operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “as turn-only operations” with no aircraft crews staying overnight, according to the airline.

“The limited number of flights we will operate will have capacity restrictions in place to maintain social distancing onboard each aircraft,” the letter stated. “These flights will be crewed by those from bases outside of New York and will require fewer of our New York colleagues on the ground to serve customers and colleagues during this suspension period.”

Below is the airline’s temporary schedule for flights heading to and from the New York City area.

· LGA: Two daily flights to/from CLT and DFW. One daily flight to/from BOS, ORD, MIA and DCA.

· JFK: One daily flight to/from DFW, CLT and MIA.

· EWR: One daily flight to/from DFW and CLT. EWR – ORD service will be suspended on April 9.