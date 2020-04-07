Broward County sheriff to discuss controversy over precautions taken for staff

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is holding a news conference Tuesday morning regarding the controversy over the precautions that are being taken for deputies and dispatchers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local 10 News has learned that a total of 527 BSO employees have been checked for COVID-19, with 35 people testing positive.

An additional 291 employees are being monitored for coronavirus and 200 have been tested and since returned to work.

A number of the confirmed cases come from BSO’s dispatch centers, with some of those employees now being treated at the hospital.

“I only know of a couple that are in serious condition -- that are in the hospital and are pretty much fighting for their lives,” said Sgt. Anthony Marciano, Director of the Federation of Public Employees union.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of back and forth about what BSO does and doesn’t have in terms of personal protective equipment.

"We’ve gone across the entire channel, from gloves to hand sanitizers to caps to gowns to goggles, anything that we can actually get our hands on, I’ve been buying it," Tony said.

The sheriff also said they’ve been working to buy more PPE but right now things are overpriced and out of stock. Still, he said they’re trying to get more.

But Jeff Bell, who is president of the union that represents thousands of deputies working at BSO, claims the sheriff is stretching the truth.

“We know the sheriff’s office is saying everything is fine, but when I talk to the deputies, and they email the union, they say everything is not fine,” Bell said. “There’s a lot of conflicting information.”