Cops seek Fort Lauderdale killing suspects seen on video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are looking for suspects who are seen on video rushing out of a truck before the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.

The incident took place Wednesday at about 7:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 22nd Road.

Cops say two unknown suspects left the silver, 4-door truck and shot Caleb Fields multiple times.

Fields, a Fort Lauderdale resident, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe at least one of the suspects may have been wearing a medical-type mask during the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective E. Thomas at 954-828-6093, Detective J. Wood at 954-828-5534 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.