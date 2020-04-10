91ºF

Cops seek Fort Lauderdale killing suspects seen on video

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Caleb Fields, of Fort Lauderdale, was killed Wednesday and police are seeking information about the shooting.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are looking for suspects who are seen on video rushing out of a truck before the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.

The incident took place Wednesday at about 7:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 22nd Road.

Cops say two unknown suspects left the silver, 4-door truck and shot Caleb Fields multiple times.

Fields, a Fort Lauderdale resident, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe at least one of the suspects may have been wearing a medical-type mask during the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective E. Thomas at 954-828-6093, Detective J. Wood at 954-828-5534 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

