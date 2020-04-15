Burglar finds opportunity at empty office building in Broward, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of empty office buildings and some burglars are taking advantage of the lack of security.

On Wednesday morning, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released images of a burglar who broke into three offices at 840 S.W. 81st Ave. in North Lauderdale.

Deputies received the report on Saturday morning. Security cameras captured a burglar with short twisted hair who was wearing trendy clear glasses and a blue hooded polka dot sweater with a white zipper.

Detectives didn’t say what the burglar stole, but they are asking anyone with information to call BSO North Lauderdale Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2251 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 to remain anonymous.