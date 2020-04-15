DeSantis forms new task force to consider re-opening businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he is forming a task force to consider reopening businesses before there is a vaccine for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness that is to blame for killing nearly 600 people in Florida.

The task force will also consider the reopening of public schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, which epidemiologists around the world are fighting with mitigation strategies that include social distancing and isolating patients.

“If it’s safe, we want kids to be in school,” DeSantis said. “I think most parents want that.”

DeSantis said he will be announcing the members of the task force later this week. DeSantis order to close schools expires May 1st.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho disagrees with the idea of planning to reopen schools this year.

“This year’s last day of school for students is June 3rd. High school graduations begin on May 26th," Carvalho wrote. "Bottom line, there are between 26 and 33 days of schooling left this school year. A physical return to schools this year is not only unlikely but imprudent.”